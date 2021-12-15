Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 62.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,969 shares of company stock valued at $516,920,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,897.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,763.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

