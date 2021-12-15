ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. ALPS Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000.

BATS:ACES opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70.

