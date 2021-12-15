alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

ALSRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ALSRF stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

