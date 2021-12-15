Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.80

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $12.88. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 23,568 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATUSF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2242 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

