ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Jason Lettmann Sells 325,377 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Lettmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 467,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $97.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.