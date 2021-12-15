AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $33.87 on Wednesday, hitting $2,865.54. 14,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,897.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,763.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,969 shares of company stock valued at $516,920,221 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

