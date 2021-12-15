AM Investment Strategies LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 234,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 51,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.23. 49,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

