AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $283,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

