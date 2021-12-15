AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

NYSE:CLX traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,361. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

