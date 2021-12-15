American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Down 4.4%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 432,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,457,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

