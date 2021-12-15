American Research & Management Co. Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE MO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. 106,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,570. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

