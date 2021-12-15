American Research & Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

ADBE stock traded up $5.65 on Wednesday, reaching $620.51. 37,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,483. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $295.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

