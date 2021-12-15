American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.17. 12,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.75 and its 200-day moving average is $235.32. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

