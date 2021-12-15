American Research & Management Co. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,120 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

