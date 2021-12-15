American Research & Management Co. Has $345,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 74,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,856. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

