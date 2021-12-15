American Research & Management Co. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. The company had a trading volume of 145,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,736. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $158.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $384.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

