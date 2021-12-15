American Research & Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $58,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.79. 6,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,564. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

