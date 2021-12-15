American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,064 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned about 0.15% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,735. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

