American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.99

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.99 and last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 3003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

