Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report $4.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.23 and the lowest is $3.91. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.67 to $16.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $19.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen stock traded up $5.51 on Wednesday, hitting $219.25. 3,924,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.58. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

