Ampleforth Governance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $96.22 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $96.22 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for $9.92 or 0.00020204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.29 or 0.08189120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.49 or 0.99962597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,702,529 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

