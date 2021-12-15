Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.49

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMFPF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $541.32 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%.

Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

