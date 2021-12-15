Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 561,812 shares of company stock valued at $22,628,441 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 193,105 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 120,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,277. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.