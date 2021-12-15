Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 115,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

