Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of STT stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

