Analysts Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report $23.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $84.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 145,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

