Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded up $49.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,048.59. The stock had a trading volume of 166,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,053.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,831.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,654.09.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

