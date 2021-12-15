Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fastly by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fastly by 15.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $122.75.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

