Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post sales of $54.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $233.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. 12,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,848. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $781.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.