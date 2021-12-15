Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Southern reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 330,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,323. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

