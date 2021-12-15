Analysts Set DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG remained flat at $$21.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 408,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

