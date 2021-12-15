Analysts Set Expectations for Campbell Soup’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

