Analysts Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Target Price at $13.41

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LTCH traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.59. 26,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,999. Latch has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

