Analysts Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$122.13

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$122.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down C$2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 673,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,767. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$50.42 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

