Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adyen (ADYEY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adyen (OTCMKTS: ADYEY):

12/13/2021 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/7/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating.

11/30/2021 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €2,775.00 ($3,117.98) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/18/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS ADYEY traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 492,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,464. Adyen has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

