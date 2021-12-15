Analyzing Loews (NYSE:L) & ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Loews (NYSE:L) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 11.10% 6.24% 1.47% ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73%

59.1% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Loews and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loews presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.50%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than ICC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loews and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $12.58 billion 1.14 -$931.00 million $6.13 9.25 ICC $56.52 million 0.96 $3.53 million $2.12 7.78

ICC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loews. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Loews has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loews beats ICC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

