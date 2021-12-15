Analyzing Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Persimmon and Nippon Paint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.27 billion 2.80 $819.71 million N/A N/A Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 3.51 $419.70 million $0.30 35.99

Persimmon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nippon Paint.

Risk and Volatility

Persimmon has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Persimmon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Persimmon and Nippon Paint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 1 3 5 0 2.44 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Persimmon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

