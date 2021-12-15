AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.64

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $19.63. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 3,398,710 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Amundi bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,196 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 876,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,328 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

