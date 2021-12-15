Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

