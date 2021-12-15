Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,395. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
