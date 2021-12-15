Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,395. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 730,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

