Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

