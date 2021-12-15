Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a top pick rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

