Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $13.34

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $14.31. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 42 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

