Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 18,992 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 328,137 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 82,487 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD stock opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average is $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $107.96 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

