Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,892 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Analog Devices by 27.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Analog Devices by 44.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95,390 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Analog Devices by 18.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

