Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,664 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

