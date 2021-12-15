Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after buying an additional 472,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 266.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 488,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 355,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $27,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

