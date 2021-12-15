Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

