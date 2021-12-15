Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 545.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.26. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $381.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

