Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

